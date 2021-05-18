Home Cup Games Coppa Italia Atalanta vs Juventus Full Match – Coppa Italia | 20 May 2021
Atalanta vs Juventus Full Match – Coppa Italia | 20 May 2021
Atalanta vs Juventus Full Match – Coppa Italia | 20 May 2021

Action from the Coppa Italia final as Atalanta and Juventus face-off at Mapei Stadium. Atalanta last won the cup in 1963, while Juve are going for a fifth success in seven years.

