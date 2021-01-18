BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 17 January 2021
BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 17 January 2021
BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2
Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring Liverpool v Manchester United, Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City v Crystal Palace. The Reds won last season’s corresponding fixture 2-0 en route to winning the title and another such result would further cement their status as title-favourites. Meanwhile, Spurs and City will have expected victories to boost their own chances of success. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s top-flight goals