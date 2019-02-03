Rangers vs St Mirren Highlights – Scottish Premiership
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Saturday 02 February
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
22 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Rangers vs St Mirren Highlights – Scottish Premiership
James Tavernier scored two penalties and missed another as Rangers overcame the Premiership’s bottom side St. Mirren at Ibrox.