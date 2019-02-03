Home Leagues Scottish Premiership Rangers vs St Mirren Highlights – Scottish Premiership
Rangers vs St Mirren Highlights – Scottish Premiership
James Tavernier scored two penalties and missed another as Rangers overcame the Premiership’s bottom side St. Mirren at Ibrox.

