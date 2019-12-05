BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 7 December 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium and Everton v Chelsea at Goodison Park. Pep Guardiola’s side won both meetings with their fierce rivals last season, including a 3-1 victory on this ground in November 2018, with David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan scoring the goals. Plus, action from Bournemouth v Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Watford v Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.

Intro

Source 2