ESPN FC’s Sebastian Salazar, Shaka Hislop, Ale Moreno and Mario Suarez preview Sunday’s LALIGA match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. They dive into Joao Felix’s time under coach Diego Simeone and make their predictions and discuss the league title race.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC