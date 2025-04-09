Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund Full Match Replay | 9 April 2025
Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund Full Match Replay | 9 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Skysports Monday Night Football MNF – Leicester City v Newcastle United

Cancel
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Full match Full match
UEFA Champions League - UCLFull Match ReplayHighlights

Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund Full Match Replay | 9 April 2025

- LUD:

Action from the UEFA Champions League quarter-final 1st leg between Hansi Flick’s Barcelona and Niko Kovac’s Borussia Dortmund at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

“Looking for tonight’s BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa

Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa Full Match Replay | 9 April 2025

Next Video
mnf

Skysports Monday Night Football MNF – Leicester City v Newcastle United

Top