Monday Night Football MNF – Leicester City v Newcastle United
Skysports Monday Night Football MNF – Leicester City v Newcastle United

Craig Bellamy joins Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football. As Newcastle United (15-5-9) is unbeaten in six of the past seven meetings with Leicester City (4-5-21) across all competitions after securing a 4-0 victory on Dec. 14, as Jacob Murphy notched a brace, while Alexander Isak added a goal and an assist.

