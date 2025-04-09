Skysports Monday Night Football MNF – Leicester City v Newcastle United
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League Generation xG – 9 April 2025
Skysports Monday Night Football MNF – Leicester City v Newcastle United
Craig Bellamy joins Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football. As Newcastle United (15-5-9) is unbeaten in six of the past seven meetings with Leicester City (4-5-21) across all competitions after securing a 4-0 victory on Dec. 14, as Jacob Murphy notched a brace, while Alexander Isak added a goal and an assist.