BACK HOME | Jack Wilsheres First Season | Episode 1

Enjoy the launch of the first of our two-part documentary Back Home: Jack Wilshere’s First Season, focusing on our under-18s boss’ transition from player to manager.

Our cameras followed the former Hale End product as he took his first steps into coaching our academy side, and tracked their FA Youth Cup campaign, as they embarked on a dramatic run right from their opening match through to the final in front of a large crowd at Emirates Stadium.

And our supporters can go right into the heart of the setup and hear Jack’s team talks before, during and after games, as well as hear from the man himself about how he fared and the highs and lows of the job, and some of the youngsters developing under the former England international.

Part one, which is currently available exclusively for Arsenal members, sees Jack and his team at the start of their Youth Cup adventure, as they navigate their way past Millwall and Newcastle United before heading into a crunch game against Watford in the fifth round which proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions for Jack.

You can watch part 2 now on Arsenal.com 👊

#arsenal

Enjoy match highlights, training and behind the scenes to get closer to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Vivianne Miedema, Gabriel Jesus, Alex Zinchenko, Leah Williamson, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Beth Mead, Ben White and more.

Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel: https://arsn.al/youtube

Follow us on Facebook: https://arsn.al/facebook

Follow us on Twitter: https://arsn.al/twitter

Follow us on Instagram: https://arsn.al/instagram

Follow us on TikTok: https://arsn.al/tiktok

This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club.

For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It’s FREE and is the Home of the Game: https://arsn.al/arsenalplayer

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.