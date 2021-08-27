August’s Goal of the Month result | Mo Salah, Kaide Gordon, Sadio Mane?

Take a look as we count down the goals you voted as the Reds’ best in August, from the opening day victory at Norwich City, right through to the end of the month, and the U23s victory over Everton at Southport.

