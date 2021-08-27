Home TV Show News and Interviews August’s Goal of the Month result | Mo Salah, Kaide Gordon, Sadio Mane?

August’s Goal of the Month result | Mo Salah, Kaide Gordon, Sadio Mane?

August’s Goal of the Month result | Mo Salah, Kaide Gordon, Sadio Mane?
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 100 PL Games In Charge | Manchester United

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
Theater
60,123 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
More Videos More Videos
  Add New Playlist

Take a look as we count down the goals you voted as the Reds’ best in August, from the opening day victory at Norwich City, right through to the end of the month, and the U23s victory over Everton at Southport.

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
Virgil van Dijks emotional road to recovery – I want to be better & stronger than I was before

Virgil van Dijk’s emotional road to recovery – ‘I want to be better & stronger than I was before’

Next Video
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 100 PL Games In Charge | Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 100 PL Games In Charge | Manchester United

Related videos

Top