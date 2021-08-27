Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 100 PL Games In Charge | Manchester United

Last Sunday’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers marked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 100th Premier League game as United boss, so watch all the best bits from his first century of PL clashes in charge of the Reds.

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT

Visit Manchester United at http://www.manutd.com

Like Manchester United on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/manchesterunited

Follow Manchester United on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ManUtd

Follow Manchester on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/manchesterunited

Subscribe to MUTV at https://bit.ly/2L9ymRs