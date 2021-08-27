Virgil van Dijk’s emotional road to recovery – ‘I want to be better & stronger than I was before’

Watch now as Virgil van Dijk speaks candidly about the horrific injury that sidelined him for nine months. The Reds defender along with coaching staff Pep Lijnders and Dr. Andreas Schlumberger give an insight into the rehabilitation and mental strength needed to get back onto the pitch.

