Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Full Match – LaLiga | 1 October 2023 Previous Video AC Milan vs Lazio Full Match – Serie A | 1 October 2023 Next Video BBC Sportscence – 1 October 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded AC Milan vs Lazio Full Match – Serie A | 1 October 2023 136 icon Watch LaterAdded Atalanta vs Juventus Full Match – Serie A | 1 October 2023 141 icon Watch LaterAdded Girona vs Real Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 30 September 2023 628 icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United vs Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 30 September 2023 546 icon Watch LaterAdded AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 30 September 2023 1.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 30 September 2023 1K