Full Match ReplayPremier League - EPL Aston Villa v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 20 August 2023 Aston Villa v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 20 August 2023 IntroPre match1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Post Spain v England Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup Final | 20 August 2023 Next Post West Ham United v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 20 August 2023 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded Fulham v Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 418 icon Watch LaterAdded Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 690 icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 862 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 1.1K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 19 August 2023 3.8K