Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Arsenal consider move for Chelseas Jorginho

Arsenal consider move for Chelseas Jorginho

Arsenal consider move for Chelseas Jorginho
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Arteta? Xavi? Whos been the BEST manager this season? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Arsenal are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Arsenal are considering that the deal could be possible as the player only has six months left on his contract at Chelsea.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #DeadlineDay

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Mykhailo Mudryk apologises for using racist language in TikTok video

Mykhailo Mudryk apologises for using racist language in TikTok video

Next Video
Arteta? Xavi? Whos been the BEST manager this season? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Arteta? Xavi? Whos been the BEST manager this season? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Related videos

Top