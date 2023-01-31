Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Arteta? Xavi? Whos been the BEST manager this season? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Derby County v West Ham United | Key Moments | Fourth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

On today’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, Dan Thomas is joined by Shaka Hislop, Craig Burley, Mario Melchiot and Jan Aage Fjortoft to discuss:

0:00 Craig’s false start
0:32 Mario hates referees
2:06 Best manager this season?
5:50 Celebrity ownership
6:36 Start, Bench, Drop: Dutch strikers edition
7:41 Best goalkeeper in 3-4 years?
8:14 Incoming players in your position?
16:15 Will Scotland, Norway or Trinidad and Tobago qualify for WC first?

