Alan Reacts To Newcastles UCL Exit | EP 58

Should Newcastle have been less gung-ho in their attempt to reach the CL knockouts, which ultimately cost them a place in Europe altogether? Which club would Ivan Toney be best suited for if he was to leave Brentford? Can anyone stop Liverpool winning the Europa League?

Gary, Alan and Micah also make their predictions on who will ultimately win this year’s Champions League.

00:00 – Intro

00:20 – Newcastle Crash Out

04:50 – Tomori’s Terrific Display

08:20 – Newcastle’s Next Step

09:30 – Man City’s Win

12:40 – Man Utd’s Exit

18:40 – New European Football Format

20:50 – Arsenal Top Of The Group

26:15 – Who’ll Win UCL & UEL

32:22 – Multi Club Ownership

36:15 – Moment Of The Weekday