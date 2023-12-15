Home TV Show Podcast Alan Reacts To Newcastles UCL Exit | EP 58

Should Newcastle have been less gung-ho in their attempt to reach the CL knockouts, which ultimately cost them a place in Europe altogether? Which club would Ivan Toney be best suited for if he was to leave Brentford? Can anyone stop Liverpool winning the Europa League?

Gary, Alan and Micah also make their predictions on who will ultimately win this year’s Champions League.

00:00 – Intro
00:20 – Newcastle Crash Out
04:50 – Tomori’s Terrific Display
08:20 – Newcastle’s Next Step
09:30 – Man City’s Win
12:40 – Man Utd’s Exit
18:40 – New European Football Format
20:50 – Arsenal Top Of The Group
26:15 – Who’ll Win UCL & UEL
32:22 – Multi Club Ownership
36:15 – Moment Of The Weekday

