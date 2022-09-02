Home TV Show News and Interviews A look at Deadline Day deals across Europe | The Transfer Show

Liverpool sign Juventus midfielder Arthur on loan

Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth discuss some of the deadline day moves that have happened across europe and potential moves that could still happen including; Mario Balotelli, Sergino Dest and Justin Kluivert.

