2022/23 Predictions: Premier League, Champions League & More 

The 2022/23 football season is on the horizon and there is a ton of fantastic action to look forward to over the next ten months.

The upcoming schedule will be extremely hectic as governing bodies across the world strive to fit in their fixtures around the World Cup in Qatar.

Read on as we preview some of the top leagues and competitions for 2022/23 and offer our predictions of who we think will win silverware.

Premier League

Manchester City and Liverpool are highly likely to be competing for the Premier League title.

Both clubs have been active during the transfer window as they bid to boost their hopes of dominating the English top flight again this season.

City are strongly fancied to win their third successive title having snapped up prolific striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Reds have also boosted their forward ranks by signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica, but may regret selling Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

While City are short in the betting at odds of 4/7 to claim top spot, it would be a brave move back against them achieving the feat.

La Liga

There is little to choose between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the head of the outright La Liga market, but Los Blancos are slightly preferred.

Madrid romped to an easy success in last season’s title race, finishing a whopping 13 points ahead of their biggest rivals.

They have strengthened their squad this summer, signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco and Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Barca have also been active in the transfer market despite their transfer woes, with Raphinha and Franck Kessie amongst the players to arrive at the Nou Camp.

However, Madrid’s defence looks much stronger and Carlo Ancelotti’s side look a good bet at 11/10 to retain the title.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich head into the campaign as massive favourites to win their 11th successive Bundesliga title and it would be foolish to back against them.

Despite the uncertainty over Robert Lewandowski’s future, Bayern should have enough about them to see off Borussia Dortmund again.

Mane is likely to score goals for fun in the Bundesliga, while Ryan Gravenberch’s arrival from Ajax gives Munich even more options in midfield.

With the top two looking nailed on, it may pay to switch attention to the ‘top four finish’ market when betting on the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League last season and have strengthened their squad this summer. They could be the value bet at 7/2 to finish in the top four.

Serie A

Bookmakers think the Serie A title race will be a three-way battle between Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan, and it is undoubtedly difficult to predict the outcome.

Reigning champions AC Milan have been quiet in the transfer market to date and could have their work cut out to fend off their rivals this season.

Inter will hope that Romelu Lukaku can fire in plenty of goals after rejoining on loan from Chelsea, but he may not be as effective second time around.

On that basis, Juventus look worth a punt at odds of 15/8 to see off the Milan pair and claim their first title since the 2019/20 campaign.

Federico Chiesa is a quality acquisition from Fiorentina, while former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has a point to prove are returning for his second stint in Turin.

Champions League

Man City have high hopes of winning the Champions League for the first time, but look too short at 11/4 to lift the prestigious trophy despite signing Haaland.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are next in the betting, followed by Chelsea and reigning champions Madrid.

The La Liga giants look overpriced at 12/1 to defend the trophy and look more than capable of reaching the final once again.

However, La Liga rivals Barcelona could be the value bet at 16/1, particularly if they can sign Lewandowski from Bayern.

While their full-backs are in need of improvement, Barca could have a frightening array of attacking talent at their disposal this season.

Europa League

With eight Champions League teams dropping into the Europa League after the group phase, it is tough to predict a winner at this stage.

Manchester United and Arsenal are amongst the early favourites and it would be no surprise to see them in the mix to lift the trophy.

Roma are another team who could go a long way, especially with a title challenge in Serie A likely to prove beyond them.

Manager Jose Mourinho guided the club to success in the Europa Conference League last term and will be desperate to get his hands on more silverware.

Odds of around 10/1 look a fair reflection of Roma’s chances and they could give punters a good run for their money in the Europa League.

World Cup

While some fans of domestic football will be frustrated that the 2022/23 season will be interrupted, millions more will be delighted when the World Cup kicks off in November.

Brazil are the favourites to lift the trophy for the sixth time, but odds of 9/2 are a little prohibitive side given the strength of the opposition.

England are next in the betting, but their recent form has been poor and they do not appeal as likely winners under Gareth Southgate.

France, Spain and Germany will all fancy their chances of winning the World Cup, but the team to beat may well be Argentina.

They have looked mightily impressive in recent months and their well-balanced squad could finally give Lionel Messi the World Cup success he craves – odds of 8/1 are tempting.



