Home Leagues Premier League - EPL MAN CITY WELCOME THEIR NEW SUMMER SIGNINGS

MAN CITY WELCOME THEIR NEW SUMMER SIGNINGS

MAN CITY WELCOME THEIR NEW SUMMER SIGNINGS
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Pre-Season Friendly: Albion 0 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 0

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

We will be unveiling our new summer signings in from of fans at the Etihad. Hear from each of them as speak with our presenters on stage and answer questions from the fans.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Pre-Season Friendly: Albion 0 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 0

Pre-Season Friendly: Albion 0 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 0

Related videos

Top