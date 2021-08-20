Home TV Show News and Interviews 10 STUNNING Liverpool vs Chelsea goals | Premier League
10 STUNNING Liverpool vs Chelsea goals | Premier League
The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 26 August 2021

10 STUNNING Liverpool vs Chelsea goals | Premier League

A countdown of 10 stunning goals scored in previous matches between Liverpool FC and Chelsea Football Club in the Premier League. This video features Mohamed Salah, Mason Mount, Philippe Coutinho, Eden Hazard and more!

