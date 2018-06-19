Latest transfer news | Tuesday 19th June

A round-up of the latest gossip and signings in the Premier League transfer window.
- Arsenal will complete the £20m swoop for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno on Tuesday.
- Chelsea are set to appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new boss with Gianfranco Zola as his No 2 after they reached a £9.5m agreement for Antonio Conte and his staff.
- Arsene Wenger is considering taking an international job for his return to management.
- Tim Krul is set to join Premier League new boys Fulham.
- Hector Bellerin has been told he is one of five “untouchables” who Unai Emery wants to keep at all costs.
- Southampton manager Mark Hughes has joined the queue to sign Jack Wilshere, although the Arsenal midfielder has yet to make a decision over his future.
- Tottenham are set to keep Aston Villa sweating over Jack Grealish’s future as they bid to exploit their cash woes.
- Everton want to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, as well as the highly-rated young Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.
- Chelsea’s transfer targets will not sign for the club until the manager situation is resolved – meaning talks with Jean Michael Seri and Robert Lewandowski are stalling
- Liverpool want around £15m for Daniel Sturridge this summer with Fenerbahce among the interested parties in the striker.
- Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a big-money summer move for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele.
- Greg Docherty says Steven Gerrard was world class and learning from him is perfect for the midfielder.
- Scott Brown has laid down a title warning and told Steven Gerrard super-fit Celtic are coming back stronger than ever.