FIFA World Cup 2018: Highlights – ITV



Richard Henwood presents highlights of the second day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as Spain – World Cup winners in 2010 – open their campaign at the Olympic Stadium in Sochi against neighbours Portugal, the reigning European champions. Elsewhere in the group Morocco take on Iran in St Petersburg and the Ekaterinburg Arena plays host to the Group A clash between Egypt and Uruguay.

