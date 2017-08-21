EPL 2017-2018: Manchester City v Everton – Full Match Replay

Intro

Manchester City v Everton

Monday 21 August 2017

Skysports Monday night football MNF – Manchester City v Everton full coverage of the Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium, where the Citizens play host to the Toffees. Both of these sides have invested heavily in player recruitment during the summer transfer window as they look to bolster their squads, so it will be interesting to see whether they have had enough time to settle in as they take to the field tonight

Pre-match