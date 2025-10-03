Wunderkind: The Florian Wirtz story

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Florian Wirtz reacts to messages from impactful friends, family and coaches in his life as he reflects on his journey so far from Germany to Liverpool and the Premier League.

#premierleague #liverpool #football

► Premier League highlights: https://bit.ly/PLHighlights2526

► MNF, FNF, SNF & Super Sunday analysis: https://bit.ly/SkyMatchAnalysis

► Gary Neville Podcast: https://bit.ly/GaryNevillePodcast

► Saturday Social: https://bit.ly/SkySaturdaySocial

► Buy this season’s shirts: https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkySportsFootball

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsfootball

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsfootball

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsPL

► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage