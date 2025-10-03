Home Leagues Premier League Crystal Palace The Big Interview: Maxence Lacroix
The son of a nurse and a doctor, Maxence Lacroix grew up in rural France dreaming of becoming a vet. Once his true calling was obvious, the Frenchmen left home at the tender age of 13 to join the prestigious Clairefontaine Academy. Having rejected Barcelona, Lacroix moved to the Bundesliga joining Oliver Glasner’s Wolfsburg, before cementing his place in the hearts of Crystal Palace fans with his immaculate performances in the centre of Glasner’s defence.

