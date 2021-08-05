Home TV Show News and Interviews Would Chelsea be Premier League title contenders with Romelu Lukaku? | ESPN FC
Would Chelsea be Premier League title contenders with Romelu Lukaku? | ESPN FC
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Highlights | Pre-season friendly

ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop and Don Hutchison share their thoughts on reports that Romelu Lukaku is linked to a move to Chelsea.
0:00 Marcotti believes all signs are pointing to Lukaku heading to Stamford Bridge.
5:30 Hislop explains why Romelu Lukaku would be interested in playing for Chelsea.
9:20 Huchison says Chelsea would definitely be title contenders with Lukaku.

