Home TV Show News and Interviews Coventry City v Wolves – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Coventry City v Wolves – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Would Chelsea be Premier League title contenders with Romelu Lukaku? | ESPN FC

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
40 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Coventry City v Wolves – Highlights | Pre-season friendly

Wolves were on the road for the second time in two days as Bruno Lage’s men traveled to the CBS Arena to take on Coventry City. Fabio Silva gave the visitors an early advantage before Ruben Neves doubled the lead in the second half.

Previous Video
pl world

Premier League World – Brentford Special

Next Video
Tottenham vs Liverpool | ESPN FC | 14th Sep 2018

Would Chelsea be Premier League title contenders with Romelu Lukaku? | ESPN FC

Related videos

Top