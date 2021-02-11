Home Cup Games FA Cup Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Full Match – FA Cup | 11 February 2021
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Full Match – FA Cup | 11 February 2021
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Full Match – FA Cup | 11 February 2021

Action from the fifth round of The Emirates FA Cup as Wolves host Southampton at Molineux Stadium.

