Will Odegaard & Ramsdale be successful signings for Arsenal? | Transfer Talk
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League Best Premier League debut goals
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
22 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Will Odegaard & Ramsdale be successful signings for Arsenal? | Transfer Talk
The Transfer Talk panel analyse the signings of Martin Ødegaard & Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal, and question whether they need to do more in the transfer market.