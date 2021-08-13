Home TV Show News and Interviews Will Odegaard & Ramsdale be successful signings for Arsenal? | Transfer Talk
Will Odegaard & Ramsdale be successful signings for Arsenal? | Transfer Talk
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Best Premier League debut goals

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
22 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Will Odegaard & Ramsdale be successful signings for Arsenal? | Transfer Talk

The Transfer Talk panel analyse the signings of Martin Ødegaard & Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal, and question whether they need to do more in the transfer market.

Previous Video
u23

Tottenham U23 v Chelsea U23 | Premier League 2

Next Video
Trevoh Chalobah

Premier League Best Premier League debut goals

Related videos

Top