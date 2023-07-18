Home TV Show Will Lionel Messi have a bigger impact than Pele on the United States? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Sebastian Salazar, Stewart Robson, Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Reviewing the Stevie vs. Robbo boat race
3:00 % chance Hojland scores 10+ PFL goals at Man United?
5:06 Will Messi have a bigger impact than Pele in U.S.?
9:42 Which center back should Chelsea target?
10:22 Robbo’s favorite and least favorite things in U.S.?
11:11 Did South Beach Seb do anything fun in Miami?
12:31 Better in the Premier League, Hazard or Saleh?
14:00 Where will Weston McKennie play?
17:16 At what point will Saudi money impact FFP?
19:09 What can players do to make a transfer happen?

