Will Lionel Messi EVER be able to match Neymar’s impact at PSG? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Don Hutchison and Frank Leboeuf on ESPN FC Extra Time to answer all of your questions.
0:00 Gym issues.
0:55 Premier League manager most likely to get sacked.
2:03 Did Frenkie de Jong redeem himself against Atletico Madrid?
2:55 John Terry in his early days.
8:00 Bayern Munich’s potential issues next season.
8:55 Will Lionel Messi match Neymar’s impact at PSG?
10:00 Any nerves commentating on your first game?
