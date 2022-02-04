Home TV Show Will Lionel Messi EVER be able to match Neymar’s impact at PSG? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Will Lionel Messi EVER be able to match Neymar’s impact at PSG? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Will Lionel Messi EVER be able to match Neymar’s impact at PSG? | ESPN FC Extra Time
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Roy Keane To Sunderland! | Senegal & Mane Win AFCON | Pogba & Raiola | Vibe With FIVE

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Don Hutchison and Frank Leboeuf on ESPN FC Extra Time to answer all of your questions.
0:00 Gym issues.
0:55 Premier League manager most likely to get sacked.
2:03 Did Frenkie de Jong redeem himself against Atletico Madrid?
2:55 John Terry in his early days.
8:00 Bayern Munich’s potential issues next season.
8:55 Will Lionel Messi match Neymar’s impact at PSG?
10:00 Any nerves commentating on your first game?
#ESPNFC #FCExtraTime #ExtraTime

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
NEWCASTLE 3-1 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

NEWCASTLE 3-1 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Next Video
Roy Keane To Sunderland! | Senegal & Mane Win AFCON | Pogba & Raiola | Vibe With FIVE

Roy Keane To Sunderland! | Senegal & Mane Win AFCON | Pogba & Raiola | Vibe With FIVE

Related videos

Top