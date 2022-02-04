NEWCASTLE 3-1 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

The Blues fell to defeat in Frank Lampard’s first Premier League game in charge as Newcastle took all three points at St James’ Park. Everton took the lead through Jamal Lascelle’s own goal, but the Magpies benefited from similar misfortune from Mason Holgate before goals from Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier.

