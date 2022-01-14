WILL algorithms take over scouting?

Kane, Mbappe or Haaland – who is the best fit for Manchester City? Let’s ask a machine! Artificial intelligence measures the players, evaluates the numbers and gives its verdict – yes, it even calculates the ‘chemistry factor’ of how well each player would get on with the guys in Pep’s Man City team. Or is it all just mumbo jumbo, and nothing beats the good old scout on the sidelines?

Report: Matt Pearson

Camera and Edit: Dan Redding

