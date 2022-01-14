Home Leagues Premier League - EPL WILL algorithms take over scouting?

WILL algorithms take over scouting?

WILL algorithms take over scouting?
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Tottenham v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta press conference

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Kane, Mbappe or Haaland – who is the best fit for Manchester City? Let’s ask a machine! Artificial intelligence measures the players, evaluates the numbers and gives its verdict – yes, it even calculates the ‘chemistry factor’ of how well each player would get on with the guys in Pep’s Man City team. Or is it all just mumbo jumbo, and nothing beats the good old scout on the sidelines?

Report: Matt Pearson
Camera and Edit: Dan Redding

ـــــ
DW Kick Off! provides you with a unique glimpse into the game that has captivated millions of fans across the world. We explore football stories ranging from fan culture, great sporting moments, tactical analysis, and the politics behind the game. Subscribe and delve into the football world with DW Kick Off!
▸ subscribe: https://goo.gl/Y799RK
▸ help us create subtitles: https://goo.gl/fz2L61
▸ our channel: http://youtube.com/dwkickoff

More football stories here:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/dw.kickoff
Twitter: http://twitter.com/dw_sports
Website: http://dw.com/sports

We kindly ask viewers to read and stick to the DW netiquette policy on our channel: https://p.dw.com/p/MF1G

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Mikel Arteta Pre-match press conference you can never guarantee anything | Liverpool vs Arsenal

Tottenham v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta press conference

Related videos

Top