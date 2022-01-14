Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 15 January 2022

Match of the Day MOTD
Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Chelsea at Etihad Stadium and Aston Villa v Manchester United at Villa Park. The Citizens were looking to complete a double over Chelsea, having prevailed 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September. Plus, Newcastle United v Watford, Norwich City v Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

