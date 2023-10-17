Home TV Show Podcast Why Lampard Blanked Big Meeks, Beckham Versus Hoddle & The Pressure Of England No.1 | EP 32

Was Glenn Hoddle right to blame David Beckham for England going out of the World Cup? How did Paul Gascoigne entertain Gary and co on his first international call up? And what made Frank Lampard blank Micah Richards at Stamford Bridge? Gary Lineker is joined by Alan Shearer and Micah Richards to talk all things football.

00:00 – Intro
03:08 – England v Australia Review
05:05 – Being England’s No. 1
14:14 – Beckham Versus Hoddle
17:10 – Jordan Henderson Controversy
23:10 – Gary & Gazza’s International Call Up
25:00 – Why Lampard Blanked Micah
36:27 – Rooney Appointed Birmingham Coach

