Who You Should Buy From Liverpool Despite Their Form | FPL Podcast 2025/26

The International break is over, and it’s time to get your squad ready to tackle Gameweek 8.

Kelly Somers are here to assist you in making your choices, as they delve into the best options from Liverpool and Arsenal, plus plenty more

TIMESTAMPS ⬇️

0:00 Welcome to the FPL Pod

0:45 What happened in the International break

4:53 Should you make sideways moves?

7:07 Choosing between Saka and Gyokeres

10:11 Selling Joao Pedro

14:02 Investing in Liverpool’s attack

19:13 Picking an Arsenal double up in defence

22:51 Out-of-form Liverpool with favourable fixtures

27:33 A look at Salah’s stats so far

33:17 Other Liverpool options

35:59 Differentials, transfers and captains

43:59 Good luck for Gameweek 8

