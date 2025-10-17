Home Leagues Premier League Liverpool Liverpool Held in Anfield Thriller | Liverpool v Man Utd 2024/25
Liverpool Held in Anfield Thriller | Liverpool v Man Utd 2024/25
Manchester United fought back in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield against Premier League leaders Liverpool, ending a three-match losing streak. Lisandro Martínez put United ahead, but Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah turned the game around for Liverpool. Amad Diallo struck late to secure a dramatic equaliser. Don’t miss the full extended highlights of this unforgettable clash!

