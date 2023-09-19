Who Is The Best Striker In World Football? | EP22

Who is the greatest striker of recent years? As Robert Lewandowski reaches the milestone of 100 goals in European football Gary, Alan and Micah debate the best number nines in the game.
After a busy week of European competition the boys look back on all the key action as well as discussing the competition between English goalkeepers to be Gareth Southgate’s number one at next summer’s European Championship.
Plus they imagine life at Manchester City when Pep Guardiola eventually decides to move on.
00:00 – Intro
00:38 – How’s your week been?
13:55 – Musiala v Bellingham
19:51 – First week of European football
23:39 – What happens when Pep’ leaves Man City?
29:21 – Raya v Ramsdale
34:27 – Who is the best striker of the last decade?