Who Is The Best Striker In World Football? | EP22

Who is the greatest striker of recent years? As Robert Lewandowski reaches the milestone of 100 goals in European football Gary, Alan and Micah debate the best number nines in the game.

After a busy week of European competition the boys look back on all the key action as well as discussing the competition between English goalkeepers to be Gareth Southgate’s number one at next summer’s European Championship.

Plus they imagine life at Manchester City when Pep Guardiola eventually decides to move on.

00:00 – Intro

00:38 – How’s your week been?

13:55 – Musiala v Bellingham

19:51 – First week of European football

23:39 – What happens when Pep’ leaves Man City?

29:21 – Raya v Ramsdale

34:27 – Who is the best striker of the last decade?