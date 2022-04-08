When Will Man United And Arsenal Next Win The Premier League? | Is Raheem Sterling World Class?

The guys are back with a special edition of Vibe with FIVE. This week, we take a look at what went wrong for United at Goodison Park. We talk the pending appointment of Erik ten Hag as United manager. We reflect on the epic title race clash between City and Liverpool at the Etihad. What a game. The guys discuss if United v Arsenal or City v Liverpool is the greatest rivalry in EPL history. Following the debate, we have a special guest. We sit down with Kieran Richardson! We talk his rise as a young player through West Ham, to United, Sunderland with Roy Keane, and how he’s taking over the luxury watch industry! A jam packed, amazing episode of Vibe with FIVE.

0:00; Coming Up…

1:26; SOKIN AD

2:34; Intro

3:49; Everton v Man United

8:23; When will United next win the title?

23:41; Man City v Liverpool

34:03; Who’s winning the league?

34:57; Southampton v Chelsea

35:41; Aston Villa v Tottenham

39:02; Leicester v Crystal Palace

39:14; Arsenal v Brighton

39:54; Is City & Liverpool a rivalry?

42:08; Premier League Results

42:30; Fan Questions!

46:53; Ballers & Watches

49:23; Kieran on his move to Man United

57:22; Rio on Kieran’s best abilities

1:00:57; Learning on Loan

1:03:36; Fake Media Stories

1:07:57; Kieran on his England call up

1:08:55; Rio & Kieran on United tours

1:10:28; Kieran on his move to Sunderland

1:19:03; Why Kieran didn’t announce his retirement

1:20:48; Ballers & Watches Teaser

1:21:40; Kieran on his Clients

1:23:31; Wynts Freestyle

1:24:05; Outro

