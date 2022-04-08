Home TV Show News and Interviews Liverpools UEFA Champions League press conference | Benfica

Join the boss, Jürgen Klopp, and goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, as they brief the media ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg tie with Benfica.

Get full-match replays, exclusive training access and so much more on LFCTV GO. Use the code 2122GOFREE to get your first month FREE! https://www.liverpoolfc.com/watch

