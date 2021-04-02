What’s it like working with Thomas Tuchel? | Uncut ft. Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The Big Interview – Tony Adams
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
42 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
What’s it like working with Thomas Tuchel? | Uncut ft. Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell
On this week’s episode of Uncut, David Meyler and Elz chat with @Chelsea Football Club stars Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell. The pair discuss why they think Timo Werner is the worst dressed at the club, the player who’s the best at FIFA 21, what it’s like working with head coach Thomas Tuchel, the former Chelsea footballer they’d like to play alongside and more!