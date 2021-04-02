Home Leagues Premier League - EPL What’s it like working with Thomas Tuchel? | Uncut ft. Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell
What’s it like working with Thomas Tuchel? | Uncut ft. Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell
What’s it like working with Thomas Tuchel? | Uncut ft. Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell

On this week’s episode of Uncut, David Meyler and Elz chat with @Chelsea Football Club stars Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell. The pair discuss why they think Timo Werner is the worst dressed at the club, the player who’s the best at FIFA 21, what it’s like working with head coach Thomas Tuchel, the former Chelsea footballer they’d like to play alongside and more!

