The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 2 April 2021
The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 2 April 2021
The Kelly and Wrighty Show
Arsenal legend Ian Wright is joined by Kelly Cates and a host of Premier League personalities to discuss the upcoming weekend of action.

