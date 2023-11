ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas, Rob Dawson, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol, Jan Aage Fjortoft and Frank Leboeuf discuss Erik ten Hag’s future with Manchester United as the club has their second-most losses through 15 matches in all competitions to start a season.

