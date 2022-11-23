What to make of Eden Hazard’s performance for Belgium? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Kay Murray, Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and Frank Leboeuf answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Intro

0:40 Frank’s theory on earrings

2:08 What’s the most goals Shaka allowed in a match?

3:30 Have you ever played in a match and never touched the ball?

5:59 The biggest upset you ever took part in

7:57 Which WC underdog performance has impressed most?

9:28 Does Shaka also do the FIFA rankings?

12:25 Thoughts on Eden Hazard’s performance?

13:23 Will Craig watch any 5am games?

14:10 Did Frank see Japanese fans help clean the stadium?

