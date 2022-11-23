What to make of Eden Hazard’s performance for Belgium? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Kay Murray, Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and Frank Leboeuf answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Intro
0:40 Frank’s theory on earrings
2:08 What’s the most goals Shaka allowed in a match?
3:30 Have you ever played in a match and never touched the ball?
5:59 The biggest upset you ever took part in
7:57 Which WC underdog performance has impressed most?
9:28 Does Shaka also do the FIFA rankings?
12:25 Thoughts on Eden Hazard’s performance?
13:23 Will Craig watch any 5am games?
14:10 Did Frank see Japanese fans help clean the stadium?
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC