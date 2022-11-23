Home TV Show Micah Richards answers followers questions in our World Cup Pundit Q&A | BBC Sport

Micah Richards answers followers questions in our World Cup Pundit Q&A | BBC Sport

Micah Richards answers followers questions in our World Cup Pundit Q&A | BBC Sport
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

What to make of Eden Hazard’s performance for Belgium? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Micah Richards answers your questions including which pundit can lift the most weight, which young World Cup star will shine brightest, and why music videos are off the table.

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcworldcup #micahrichards #Q&A

Micah Richards answers followers’ questions in our World Cup Pundit Q&A | BBC Sport

Previous Video
👀 Gareth Southgate gives fitness update on Harry Kane | ITV Sport

👀 Gareth Southgate gives fitness update on Harry Kane | ITV Sport

Next Video
What to make of Eden Hazard’s performance for Belgium? | ESPN FC Extra Time

What to make of Eden Hazard’s performance for Belgium? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Related videos

Top