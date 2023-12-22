West Ham vs Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 23 December 2023

Action from the Premier League as West Ham United face Manchester United at London Stadium. The Hammers were 1-0 winners when these two sides last met in the league. IntroSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Match Preview | Sean Dyche & Ange Postecoglou Battle 🔥 Who Will Win Related videos icon19:47 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Match Preview | Sean Dyche & Ange Postecoglou Battle 🔥 Who Will Win 5.2K icon24:02 Ben Foster Meets Jack Grealish | What Haalands REALLY Like, SLOW Bernardo Silva & Peps Advice 164.8K icon51:58 TeamTalks-22/12/2023 2.2K icon51:59 Fanzone-22/12/2023 585 icon51:52 Welcome to The Weekend-22/12/2023 2K icon Manchester City vs Fluminense Full Match – FIFA Club World Cup | 21 December 2023 335