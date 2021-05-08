Home Full Match Replay West Ham United vs Everton Full Match – Premier League | 9 May 2021
West Ham United vs Everton Full Match – Premier League | 9 May 2021
West Ham United take on Everton in more Sunday action from the Premier League. When the two teams last met, a late goal from Tomas Soucek gave West Ham a 1-0 win.

