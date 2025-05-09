Welcome to The Weekend – 09 May 2025
Light-hearted, inclusive and entertaining, Welcome to the Weekend is the show that kicks off the Premier League weekend. We will focus on the football but also on the lifestyle topics that footballers and fans love – whether it’s food and family, music and movies, or fashion and gaming. The On-Screen Team will bring chemistry, energy and a load of fun.
