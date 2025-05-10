Home Leagues Premier League FANTASY SHOW – 09 May 2025
FANTASY SHOW – 09 May 2025
Premier LeagueTV Show

FANTASY SHOW – 09 May 2025

Saka or Salah? Foden or Fernandes? Wilson or Watkins? Picking your Fantasy team is never easy but this season the Fantasy Show is on hand to help you with those big decisions. Fantasy experts will crunch the numbers and give their opinion on which Premier League stars you should be selecting ahead of each FPL Gameweek.
