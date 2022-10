Watch every goal scored in week 34 of the MLS regular season! Let us know your favorite goal.

#mls #highlights #allgoals

Subscribe to our channel for more soccer content: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=MLS

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS

– Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

– Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league’s official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com